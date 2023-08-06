Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirm strikes on two bridges in occupied Kherson Oblast

bySerge Havrylets
06/08/2023
1 minute read
Chonhar bridge
The aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on the Chonhar Bridge in occupied Kherson Oblast. Credit: Vladimir Saldo via Telegram.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the strikes on the Chonhar Bridge and the bridge at Arabat Split on 6 August.

“Around 15:00, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two key routes of communication of the Russian occupiers, namely the Chonhar and Henichesk automobile bridges,” the statement of the Strategic Communications Department said.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s Armed Forces used British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to hit the Chonhar Bridge that connects occupied Crimea and the occupied part of the Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, according to the Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo.

Vladimir Saldo also claimed that earlier today, Ukraine’s Armed Forces also shelled the bridge across the Tonky Strait, which connects the town of Henichesk in the occupied Kherson Oblast with the Arabat Split that leads to the northeastern shore of the occupied Crimean Peninsula. 

The strikes on these ground lines of communication may create severe logistical challenges for the invading Russian forces in southern Ukraine and help the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts