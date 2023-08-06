Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirm strikes on two bridges in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the strikes on the Chonhar Bridge and the bridge at Arabat Split on 6 August.

“Around 15:00, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two key routes of communication of the Russian occupiers, namely the Chonhar and Henichesk automobile bridges,” the statement of the Strategic Communications Department said.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s Armed Forces used British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to hit the Chonhar Bridge that connects occupied Crimea and the occupied part of the Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, according to the Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo.

Vladimir Saldo also claimed that earlier today, Ukraine’s Armed Forces also shelled the bridge across the Tonky Strait, which connects the town of Henichesk in the occupied Kherson Oblast with the Arabat Split that leads to the northeastern shore of the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The strikes on these ground lines of communication may create severe logistical challenges for the invading Russian forces in southern Ukraine and help the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

