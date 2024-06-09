Over 67,000 women serve in Ukrainian army, says Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has revealed that more than 67,000 women currently serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the majority being military personnel. This was announced by Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Nataliia Kalmykova in the Ministry’s Small Talk TV program.

“Currently, we have more than 67,000 women in the Armed Forces, of which 19,000 are workers, and others are service members,” Kalkmykova stated.

According to her, the number of women in the army has been increasing since 2014, and this trend accelerated after Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, despite the fact that Ukraine does not mobilize women.

Kalmykova noted that women are increasingly choosing professions in the army that are not traditionally considered feminine, such as shooting, controlling artillery systems, and operating drones.

“In 2018, the legislation was changed, and women got the right to hold positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. […] At the same time, unfortunately, we still have a problem with the promotion of women. We are currently looking for ways to resolve this issue so that women who want to build a career in the Armed Forces could have this opportunity,” she added.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion, the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by 40% in 2023. As of the beginning of 2024, the total number of women who worked and served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was over 62,000, including 45,587 servicewomen, as per Ukrinform. Before the full-scale invasion, women were confined mainly to non-combat roles like medical specialists and clerks, but after the lifting of restrictions on military roles, women could also serve in combat and leadership positions.

