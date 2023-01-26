Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Norway in sanitation, shooting and team management

For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in sanitation, sharpshooting and team management in Norway.

The first Ukrainian soldiers, about a hundred people, will arrive this spring at the National Guard base in Trøndelag. They will stay in Norway for five to six weeks before new Ukrainian contingents take over later this year, Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

In the past, a smaller number of Ukrainian soldiers were on Norwegian soil, but only to undergo training on equipment provided by Norway.

“The new thing is that we offer specialized training for Ukrainian soldiers in Norway, not only related to the material part. Now there will be training in sanitation, sniper shooting and a command management course. This is a big contribution that will be noticeable,” Gram said. .