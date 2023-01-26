Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Norway in sanitation, shooting and team management

Latest news Ukraine

For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in sanitation, sharpshooting and team management in Norway.

The first Ukrainian soldiers, about a hundred people, will arrive this spring at the National Guard base in Trøndelag. They will stay in Norway for five to six weeks before new Ukrainian contingents take over later this year, Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

In the past, a smaller number of Ukrainian soldiers were on Norwegian soil, but only to undergo training on equipment provided by Norway.

“The new thing is that we offer specialized training for Ukrainian soldiers in Norway, not only related to the material part. Now there will be training in sanitation, sniper shooting and a command management course. This is a big contribution that will be noticeable,” Gram said. .

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags