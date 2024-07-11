UN General Assembly to consider Ukraine’s nuclear safety resolution

Ukraine is set to present a draft resolution on nuclear safety to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 July 11 2024. The resolution, titled “Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” has garnered support from dozens of countries worldwide.

This initiative comes on the heels of the Peace Summit for Ukraine held in Switzerland last month, where nuclear safety was identified as a key concern. The draft resolution aligns with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) “seven indispensable pillars” for ensuring nuclear safety and security during wars.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, emphasized the importance of this resolution, stating, “The draft resolution reminds us that the Summit stressed the need for safe, secure, and environmentally sound use of nuclear energy and facilities. It also reaffirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilities, particularly the Zaporizhzhia plant, must remain under Ukraine’s full sovereign control in accordance with IAEA principles.”

The resolution has received broad international backing, with over 50 countries supporting the draft. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan, as well as numerous European Union member states.

