Drone strikes injure eight Zaporizhia nuclear plant workers, damaged substation in Enerhodar

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that several drones struck an area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, injuring eight workers and causing forest fires.

The largest nuclear power plant has been under Russian occupation since 2022. The occupiers have not conducted necessary repairs and inspections at the plant, and the employees they hired are not professional enough to maintain the station.

In June, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko claimed that Russia turned the plant ZNPP into a military base. Ukrainian officials have also warned that invaders use it as a tool of blackmail. In addition, Moscow troops scattered mines across the facility.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said repeated drone attacks are a threat to nuclear safety and people’s lives and must stop.

The IAEA experts stationed at the ZNPP reported the recent strikes. They saw thick smoke and heard explosions coming from near the plant’s 750-kilovolt switchyard.

According to the experts, drones had hit an adjacent forest, starting fires in windy conditions. Firefighters were working to control the flames. The switchyard is located outside the ZNPP site itself. However, they do not report any impact on-site.

“This latest incident presents a further risk to nuclear safety as the ZNPP’s sole remaining 750 kV power line supplies the off-site electricity the plant needs to cool its six reactors in cold shutdown and for other essential nuclear safety and security functions. At present, the 750kV power line as well as a backup 330 kV line are still available, but the situation remains precarious,” IAEA statement said.

Eight workers were injured following the drone strikes at an electrical substation in Enerhodar. As a result, an oil leak occurred from at least one of the two substation transformers, damaging the top of one of them as well as a connection line. The strike damaged the substation, Raduga, which is currently out of service.