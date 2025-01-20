Russian troops target Ukrainian logistics hub in bid to encircle Kyiv soldiers near Pokrovsk

Russian troops are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka settlement in Donetsk Oblast, according to Khortytsia, Ukraine’s operational-strategic group of troops.

Russian forces attempt to capture Velyka Novosilka village as it is viewed as a critical linchpin in Ukraine’s defensive line. It serves as a regional logistical hub for Ukrainian military operations in southern Donetsk Oblast. The UK Defense Ministry says that control over this area would facilitate Russian advances into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, potentially encircling Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas.

Ukrainian forces report that Russian troops have suffered numerous losses near the Velyka Novosilka settlement. Additionally, the occupiers, supported by armored vehicles, carried out offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Zelenivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian strikes destroyed six Russian armored vehicles in clashes.

As reported by Khortytsia, on 19 December, Russian troops focused their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction. They conducted active offensive actions in the areas of 12 settlements, using armored vehicles to attack the area near Sloviansk.

Ukrainian forces destroyed one armored vehicle and a buggy vehicle. Fighting is continuing in four settlements. In the combat engagements, Russian assaults and fire destroyed some positions of Ukrainian forces. Measures are being taken to prevent a worsening of the tactical situation.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted assaults in Vovchansk but suffered losses and retreated.

On the Lyman front, Russian assault groups attacked positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Kolodyazi, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Yampolivka, Makiivka, Terny, and in the Serebryansky forest. In the area of Nadiia, the Russians used armored vehicles to support their offensive actions. After a fire strike destroyed one tank and three armored vehicles, the Russians abandoned further attacks.

