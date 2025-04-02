Russian drone strikes hit Kharkiv, injuring eight, including three children

Around 15 explosions were heard in Kharkiv overnight on 2 April, as Russian drones targeted the city’s Kholodnohirskyi district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed at 01:12 am that two people had been injured, including a child.

By 01:21, the number of injured had risen to three. According to Syniehubov, the victims included two women aged 48 and 40, and a 9-month-old boy. By 2 am, a 51-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy were confirmed injured.

At 02:12, Bohdan Hladkykh, director of the city’s emergency department, told Suspilne that eight people had been diagnosed with acute stress reaction due to the attacks.

A total of 12 strikes by Russian drones hit Kharkiv. All strikes landed in the Kholodnohirskyi district, according to the mayor.

Drones reportedly hit a private house in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A fire engulfed the roof of a four-story building over an area of 1,000 square meters, and another building over an area of 500 square meters.

More than 10 houses in the private sector were damaged nearby, Syniehubov further updated.

Russians launched 15 strikes on two civilian enterprises in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire covering a total area of 1,500 square meters, Hladkykh told Suspilne Kharkiv. Hladkykh said that more than 20 houses damaged.

“We can see that the shelling area is large, so the number of damaged houses will increase. House inspections continue. These are civilian enterprises that produced sleds and polypropylene – household goods not for military purposes,” he added.

The Russian military attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons almost daily.

Russia's leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes.

