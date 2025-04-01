Most Ukrainians don’t believe that Trump’s peace will be fair

The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that US President Donald Trump is likelier to get an unjust peace for Ukraine than otherwise.

According to several Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) surveys, most respondents support this view.

In December 2024, 31% believed that Ukraine could expect a mostly or completely unjust peace under Trump.

Between 14 February and 4 March 2025, the respective percentage rose to 58%. Meanwhile, only 18% expect a mostly or fully just peace, while another 21% of respondents believe it will be partly just and partly unjust.

Both surveys were carried out over the phone and represent the adult population of Ukraine in the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The first survey was conducted from February 14 to March 4, 2025, with 2,029 respondents interviewed (statistical error 2.4%). The second survey was conducted from March 12 to March 22, 2025, with 1,326 respondents interviewed (statistical error 2.5%).