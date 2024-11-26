Eng
Russian kills 4, injures 17 in its shelling of bus stop in occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast

Kherson prosecutors have initiated a war crimes investigation following a deadly midday assault on civilian transportation infrastructure.
by Maria Tril
26/11/2024
Russian forces killed people on a bus station in Kherson Oblast. Credit: Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office
Russian forces launched an attack on a bus stop in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, causing multiple deaths and injuries, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the report, the Russia assault targeted a public transportation stop, resulting in significant human toll. The Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a potential war crime, with maximum sentencing potentially reaching life imprisonment.

Local occupation-controlled sources claim four people were killed and 17 wounded, though these figures await independent verification. Investigators are working to establish the precise circumstances and confirm the exact number of civilian casualties.

This incident follows a pattern of violence against civilian infrastructure. On the evening of 20 November, Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on a residential district in Kostiantynivka, injuring six civilians. The following day, in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Russian actions resulted in two civilian deaths and one injury, prompting an immediate investigation.

Russia occupying forces have already attempted to shift blame, claiming Ukrainian involvement in the attack—a claim currently unsupported by evidence.

