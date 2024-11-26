Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US, EU to send $112 million aid to Ukrainian top energy company after Russian attacks destroy 90% of its generating capacity

The US has already sent bucket trucks, pickups, transformers, and electrical cables to DTEK.
byOlena Mukhina
26/11/2024
2 minute read
russian strikes cold weather trigger emergency power cuts amid shortages ukraine destroyed dteks plant following missile attack 2 april 2024 russia attacking ukraines energy sector renewed intensity alarming accuracy signaling
A destroyed DTEK’s power plant following a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, on 2 April 2024. Russia is attacking Ukraine’s energy sector with renewed intensity and alarming accuracy, signaling to Ukrainian officials that Russia is armed with better intelligence and fresh tactics in its campaign to annihilate the country’s power generation capacity. (Photo Evgenii Maloletka)
US, EU to send $112 million aid to Ukrainian top energy company after Russian attacks destroy 90% of its generating capacity

The US and the European Commission are allocating $112 million to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, to restore energy infrastructure following numerous Russian attacks, says a company’s statement. 

Since the onset of the all-out war in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, inflicting severe damage and disruption. One of the most severe attacks occurred on 26 August, 2024, when Russia launched 236 missiles and drones, leading to immediate power outages for nearly four million Ukrainians across 12 regions.

The European Commission is providing €62.8 million for equipment and materials to restore 1.8 GW of capacity and to protect power plant equipment from snow, rain, and freezing temperatures during the upcoming winter, ensuring power supply for over 2 million Ukrainians.

The US government is allocating $46.1 million to purchase control systems and dozens of new transformers, which are critical for providing electricity.

“The US is proud to support Ukraine’s energy resilience with this critical aid package. By providing $46.1 million aid for control systems and new transformers, we are helping to rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against Russia’s unprovoked attacks,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

The US has already supplied DTEK with vital equipment for network repair crews through USAID, including bucket trucks, pickups, transformers, and electrical cables.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the US, the European Commission, and Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy leadership for this critical assistance. No country in the world has faced such attacks on its energy system, but with the help of our partners, we continue to stand strong against Russia’s energy terror,” said the head of DTEK, Maksym Tymchenko.

Russian attacks destroyed nearly 90% of DTEK’s generating capacity during the war. On 17 November, missile strikes by Russia targeted three out of five operational thermal power plants owned by DTEK, leaving one still out of service, as per Reuters. The air strike also hit distribution stations.

Following the attacks, The Guardian reported that Ukraine’s energy grid is under “heightened risk of catastrophic power failure.”

Moscow’s strikes targeted substations “critical to the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” which raised the risk of reactors being left without power and becoming unstable.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts