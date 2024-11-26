US, EU to send $112 million aid to Ukrainian top energy company after Russian attacks destroy 90% of its generating capacity

The US and the European Commission are allocating $112 million to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, to restore energy infrastructure following numerous Russian attacks, says a company’s statement.

Since the onset of the all-out war in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, inflicting severe damage and disruption. One of the most severe attacks occurred on 26 August, 2024, when Russia launched 236 missiles and drones, leading to immediate power outages for nearly four million Ukrainians across 12 regions.

The European Commission is providing €62.8 million for equipment and materials to restore 1.8 GW of capacity and to protect power plant equipment from snow, rain, and freezing temperatures during the upcoming winter, ensuring power supply for over 2 million Ukrainians.

The US government is allocating $46.1 million to purchase control systems and dozens of new transformers, which are critical for providing electricity.

“The US is proud to support Ukraine’s energy resilience with this critical aid package. By providing $46.1 million aid for control systems and new transformers, we are helping to rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against Russia’s unprovoked attacks,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

The US has already supplied DTEK with vital equipment for network repair crews through USAID, including bucket trucks, pickups, transformers, and electrical cables.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the US, the European Commission, and Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy leadership for this critical assistance. No country in the world has faced such attacks on its energy system, but with the help of our partners, we continue to stand strong against Russia’s energy terror,” said the head of DTEK, Maksym Tymchenko.

Russian attacks destroyed nearly 90% of DTEK’s generating capacity during the war. On 17 November, missile strikes by Russia targeted three out of five operational thermal power plants owned by DTEK, leaving one still out of service, as per Reuters. The air strike also hit distribution stations.

Following the attacks, The Guardian reported that Ukraine’s energy grid is under “heightened risk of catastrophic power failure.”

Moscow’s strikes targeted substations “critical to the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” which raised the risk of reactors being left without power and becoming unstable.

