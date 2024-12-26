Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to face several years of power outages following Russian strikes on infrastructure, energy expert says

Ukraine’s energy system faces 2-3 years of power restrictions due to Russian attacks, with cold weather particularly challenging for the damaged power grid, expert warns.
byOlena Mukhina
26/12/2024
2 minute read
Blackout in Kharkiv after a Russian attack.
Blackout in Kharkiv after a Russian attack. Photo: Yan Dobronosov
Ukraine to face several years of power outages following Russian strikes on infrastructure, energy expert says

Energy Research Center Director Oleksandr Kharchenko says electricity consumption restrictions in Ukraine may remain in effect for another 2-3 years, according to Kyiv24 TV channel.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

“Even if recovery proceeds as successfully as possible, we must understand that certain supply restrictions will last long. In this context, long time means a couple of years,” said Kharchenko.

At the same time, he noted that shutdowns might be reduced under certain weather conditions and circumstances. Sometimes, they may disappear when electricity consumption is minimized.

“We simply physically don’t have enough generation capacity left in the country. So we should be prepared to adjust to these shutdowns for the next 2-3 years and remember that they can return anytime,” the expert stated.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine’s energy system has endured 13 massive attacks by Russian occupation forces, resulting in a significant power deficit. The latest such bombardment occurred on Christmas, 25 December. Following the assault, power outage schedules were implemented across Ukraine.

On 16 December, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsia, told the UN Security Council that Russia launched approximately 1,100 cruise and ballistic missiles at the country’s energy facilities.

He said at the meeting that “the deliberate targeting of civilians, children, and first responders is a war crime, which underscores the need for the international community to hold Russia accountable and to intensify efforts to protect Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts