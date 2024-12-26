Ukraine to face several years of power outages following Russian strikes on infrastructure, energy expert says

Energy Research Center Director Oleksandr Kharchenko says electricity consumption restrictions in Ukraine may remain in effect for another 2-3 years, according to Kyiv24 TV channel.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

“Even if recovery proceeds as successfully as possible, we must understand that certain supply restrictions will last long. In this context, long time means a couple of years,” said Kharchenko.

At the same time, he noted that shutdowns might be reduced under certain weather conditions and circumstances. Sometimes, they may disappear when electricity consumption is minimized.

“We simply physically don’t have enough generation capacity left in the country. So we should be prepared to adjust to these shutdowns for the next 2-3 years and remember that they can return anytime,” the expert stated.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine’s energy system has endured 13 massive attacks by Russian occupation forces, resulting in a significant power deficit. The latest such bombardment occurred on Christmas, 25 December. Following the assault, power outage schedules were implemented across Ukraine.

On 16 December, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsia, told the UN Security Council that Russia launched approximately 1,100 cruise and ballistic missiles at the country’s energy facilities.

He said at the meeting that “the deliberate targeting of civilians, children, and first responders is a war crime, which underscores the need for the international community to hold Russia accountable and to intensify efforts to protect Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations.”

