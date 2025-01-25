US military aid to Ukraine continues despite Trump’s 90-day foreign assistance freeze

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, said that US military support for Ukraine was not halted, according to Ukrinform.

On 21 January, US President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily suspending all US foreign aid programs for 90 days pending review.

When asked whether the US suspension of international aid would affect Ukraine, Zelenskyy remarked: “I can only comment on what Ukraine might not receive and what I am personally focused on—military aid. It has not been stopped, thank God.”

The Ukrainian president added that he was not prepared to comment on other aspects of US aid restrictions to Ukraine.

“I know there are some restrictions that need to be examined in detail. Humanitarian program restrictions have been imposed for 90 days,” he said, noting that the issue requires further study.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Kyiv offered its help for the Russian-controlled Transnistria region in Moldova in overcoming a humanitarian crisis that was sparked by the halt of Russian gas but has not observed any response from those controlling the territory.

He stated that Russia’s deliberate actions have caused a vacuum of energy resources, resulting in significant human suffering in Transnistria. He suggested that this is part of Russia’s strategy to influence public sentiment in Moldova ahead of elections.

Read also: