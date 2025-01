Moldovan president arrives in Kyiv on Zelenskyy’s birthday to reaffirm support for Ukraine

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on 25 January, emphasizing her country’s support for Ukraine.

Sandu’s visit coincides with critical energy and geopolitical tensions involving Moldova and the Russian-occupied Transnistria region.

“Their courage secures our peace,” Sandu wrote on X. She highlighted that Ukrainians have been defending their country, families, and children’s future for nearly three years and emphasized “Moldova remains a reliable neighbour.”

The visit follows significant developments in Moldova’s energy landscape. Russian gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on 1 January due to Ukraine stopping gas transit and Moldova’s debt issues.

Sandu’s diplomatic mission includes discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. Her agenda covers critical areas including security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support toward European Union integration.

Under Sandu’s leadership, Moldova has actively countered Russian influence by banning Russian-affiliated political groups, prohibiting Russian state television broadcasts, and blocking access to Russian media sites.

Moldova’s relationship with Russia is marked by significant tension, particularly due to Russian interference in the presidential election and Moldova’s pursuit of EU membership.

