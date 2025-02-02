Moldova’s Russian-controlled Transnistria receives gas supplies from EU as Russian deliveries halt

Moldova initiated emergency gas supplies to the separatist pro-Russian Transnistrian region on 1 February, aimed at preventing a potential humanitarian crisis after Russian gas deliveries to Europe were halted in January.

On 1 January, Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit through its territory to Europe with a goal to cut off some of Russia’s war funding. At the same time, Russia’s Gazprom also announced it would cease deliveries to Moldova, citing unpaid debts. This ended a decades-long model in which Russia supported the separatist region with free gas.

The gas cutoff triggered an energy crisis in Transnistria, forcing most industries to shut down, causing job losses, and leaving approximately 1,500 apartment buildings without access to heating and hot water and 72,000 private homes without gas service.

According to Moldovagaz interim director Vadim Ceban, the deliveries began at 08:30 a.m. with sufficient volume to maintain pipeline pressure, Europa Libera reports.

The government of Moldova has pledged 3 million cubic meters of gas under an agreement signed with Tiraspoltransgaz on 29 January. The Transnistrian administration has committed to repaying the borrowed gas by 1 March.

Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky characterized the gas as a technical loan rather than humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, the European Union had proposed providing gas as direct humanitarian support through the Moldovan government, though it is unclear whether Tiraspol’s authorities will accept this offer.

Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky thanked the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for this:

“The decision to release European humanitarian gas to our republic has been made. Technical aspects are being discussed. This became possible with your participation. Thank you,” he wrote.

Moldova’s gas supply contract with Russia remains valid until October 2026, but since 2022, the Moldovan government has sourced its gas from European suppliers, leaving Russian gas primarily for the separatist region of Transnistria.

In January, Moscow offered to resume supplies through alternative routes if Chișinău settled its outstanding payments. However, both sides dispute the amount—Russia claims $709 million, while Moldova asserts it owes only $8.6 million.

On 31 January, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced that the European Commission would allocate €30 million for gas purchases for Transnistria. Later, he stated that the government reached a new agreement with the European Union, doubling the initially stated amount from €30 million to €64 million.

Transnistrian leader Krasnoselsky has accused Moldova of obstructing EU-backed assistance and called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to intervene, claiming Moldovan authorities are delaying the project’s implementation.

Moldova, currently an EU candidate country preparing to open negotiation chapters this spring, hopes that its European integration process might contribute to resolving the Transnistrian issue.

