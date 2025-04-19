Russia declares “Easter truce”, allegedly to stop all hostilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an “Easter truce” in Ukraine, set to begin at 6 pm local time on 19 April and last until midnight on 21 April, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Kremlin.

“Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 6 pm until midnight from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce. I order all combat operations to be stopped for this period,” Putin said.

The Russian leader added that Kremlin expected that the Ukrainian side will follow their “example.”

Despite announcing the ceasefire, Putin simultaneously warned Russian forces to remain vigilant, reportedly to “be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the opponent, any of its aggressive actions.”

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed it had issued orders to all group commanders to cease fire during the specified period. However, the ministry added that Russian forces would adhere to the ceasefire regime only if Kyiv reciprocated.

Putin suggested that Ukraine’s response to the “Easter truce” would demonstrate “how sincere Kyiv’s ability and desire to participate in peace negotiations are.”

The announcement comes as Ukraine has previously agreed to a complete ceasefire proposed by the United States. On 14 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had been openly refusing to stop hostilities for 34 days, with Putin focused on continuing the war.

There have been no statements from the Ukrainian side regarding this one-day “Easter truce” announced by Russia.

Right after the announcement, air alerts were activated across Ukraine. The Kyiv military administration reported that air defense systems were working against Russian UAVs.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Putin’s statement on truce.

“Air alert is now spreading across the territory of Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were spotted in our skies. Ukrainian air defence and aviation have already started working to defend ourselves. “Chessmen” in our skies are Putin’s true attitude to Easter and to people’s lives,” the President of Ukraine said.

