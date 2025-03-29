Russian aggression inflicts nearly $1 trillion in total damages to Ukraine

Russia’s military aggression, ongoing since 2014, may have caused up to $1 trillion in total damages to Ukraine, according to Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The direct damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from the war has surged to nearly $170 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. This marks a $12.6 billion increase since 2024. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is holding negotiations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to end the war. It remains unclear whether Moscow will agree to pay for the damages inflicted on Ukraine during the war and whether the US will provide security guarantees for Kyiv that could deter further Russian attacks.

“Over the past three years alone, Russia has inflicted $589 billion in losses,” Mudra said, noting that continued daily strikes are driving the figure even higher.

She emphasized that this estimate is conservative, adding, “If we account for the entire war since 2014, the total could reach $1 trillion—along with the immeasurable cost of tens of thousands of lost lives.”

The news come amid the US administration and Ukraine’s efforts to sign a minerals agreement. However, the both sides reportedly see its conditions differently.

The Telegraph, which saw the new version of the US deal, suggests it is designed to block Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership, revert the country to a powerless role as a Russian gas and oil transit hub, and doesn’t envision any security guarantees. Its aim for the US is to make Ukraine repay for previous aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv will not accept debts, adding that “If there are any prospects, new support packages, then the US, perhaps, may set certain conditions.”

