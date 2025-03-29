Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian aggression inflicts nearly $1 trillion in total damages to Ukraine

Ukraine’s war damages reach nearly $1 trillion since 2014, with infrastructure losses at $170 billion, as Trump-Putin peace talks proceed without clarity on reparations or security guarantees.
byOlena Mukhina
29/03/2025
3 minute read
attack on sumy
The damaged residential building on Sumy by Russian drone on 30 January 2025. Credit: Suspilne
Russian aggression inflicts nearly $1 trillion in total damages to Ukraine

Russia’s military aggression, ongoing since 2014, may have caused up to $1 trillion in total damages to Ukraine, according to Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The direct damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from the war has surged to nearly $170 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. This marks a $12.6 billion increase since 2024. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is holding negotiations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to end the war. It remains unclear whether Moscow will agree to pay for the damages inflicted on Ukraine during the war and whether the US will provide security guarantees for Kyiv that could deter further Russian attacks.

“Over the past three years alone, Russia has inflicted $589 billion in losses,” Mudra said, noting that continued daily strikes are driving the figure even higher.

She emphasized that this estimate is conservative, adding, “If we account for the entire war since 2014, the total could reach $1 trillion—along with the immeasurable cost of tens of thousands of lost lives.”

The news come amid the US administration and Ukraine’s efforts to sign a minerals agreement. However, the both sides reportedly see its conditions differently.

The Telegraph, which saw the new version of the US deal, suggests it is designed to block Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership, revert the country to a powerless role as a Russian gas and oil transit hub, and doesn’t envision any security guarantees. Its aim for the US is to make Ukraine repay for previous aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv will not accept debts, adding that “If there are any prospects, new support packages, then the US, perhaps, may set certain conditions.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts