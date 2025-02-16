Russia’s war damage nears $170 Billion as strikes devastate Ukraine’s houses, schools, energy infrastructure

The direct damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from the war has surged to nearly $170 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

This marks a $12.6 billion increase since early 2024, largely due to ongoing missile strikes and combat-related destruction. Meanwhile, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. It is unclear whether Moscow would agree to pay for the damages inflicted on Ukraine during the war, as well as security guarantees for Kyiv, which could stop Russia from further attacks and devastation.

Key Sectors Hit Hardest

Housing: $60 billion in damages, with 236,000 residential buildings affected, including 209,000 private homes, 27,000 apartment buildings, and 600 dormitories.

Transport: Losses of $38.5 billion, including damage to more than 26,000 km of roads ($28.3 billion), railway infrastructure ($4.3 billion), ports ($0.85 billion), and aviation facilities ($2 billion). Around 260,000 civilian vehicles have been destroyed or damaged, totaling $2.2 billion in losses.

Energy: Damage worth $14.6 billion, including the total destruction of the Kakhovka and Dnipro hydropower plants, Trypillia and Zmiiv thermal power stations, as well as severe damage to power substations and oil and gas infrastructure.

Industry and services: Nearly 500 large and medium-sized enterprises have been damaged or destroyed, with losses amounting to $14.4 billion.

Agriculture: $10.3 billion in damages, with over 130,000 pieces of farming equipment lost, 4 million tons of grain storage capacity destroyed, and 16,000 hectares of perennial crops affected. Forestry losses amount to $4.5 billion, with 298,000 hectares of forests damaged.

Other Impacted Sectors

Education: More than 4,000 schools, universities, and kindergartens have been damaged or destroyed, totaling $7.3 billion in losses.

Utilities: $3.5 billion in damage to heating infrastructure, including 925 heating plants and 354 km of heating networks.

Healthcare: $4.3 billion in losses, with 1,554 medical facilities affected, including 515 hospitals and 465 outpatient clinics.

Cultural and sports infrastructure: $4 billion in damages, affecting 3,921 cultural sites, 399 religious buildings, and 343 sports complexes.

Telecommunications: $1.2 billion in losses due to severe damage to digital and telecom networks.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson oblasts have suffered the most devastation.

