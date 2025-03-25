Euromaidan Press

Support us on Patreon
Olena Mukhina
25/03/2025
3 minute read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. Credit: open sources

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Russia does not seek peace but rather a pause to regroup and continue attacking Ukraine, Delfi has reported. 

US President Donald Trump believes that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin wants peace, while Ukraine and its European allies remain skeptical, as the Kremlin has repeatedly claimed its willingness to negotiate but has consistently refused to sign any peace agreements. Putin’s real ambitions are much broader. The Russian president openly states that Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent state. He also demands that NATO return to its pre-Cold War borders. However, his ultimate goal is to create a new world order in which Russia plays a leading role.

“Based on the information we have, Russia wants a pause only to regroup and continue its attacks because Ukraine is crucial for Russia to fulfill its imperial ambitions,” states Rinkēvičs. 

He notes that Russia does not seek a ceasefire or a peace agreement—it wants the war to last as long as possible and to seize as much territory as possible, which is also reflected in the negotiations.

In his view, even if a ceasefire is reached, the question remains whether it would actually be upheld.

The Latvian president believes that a lasting, just peace is still far away.

“I do not feel optimistic that anything can be achieved quickly. I remain very, very cautious about the possibility of any rapid developments,” Rinkēvičs says.

In February, Latvia sent the first shipment of 500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of a broader international drone coalition effort. 

The International Drone Coalition, including 17 countries, is led by Latvia and Great Britain and was formed in February 2024. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, coalition countries have already pledged nearly €2 billion in drone support for Ukraine. 

