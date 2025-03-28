Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will review the text of the agreement on mineral resources after lawyers analyze it for any legislative threats, UNIAN reports.
“I haven’t read it yet, but the lawmakers already know everything that will be in the agreement,” Zelenskyy claims.
The Ukrainian president also says that if there are any risky aspects for Kyiv, he “will certainly communicate everything without any secrets to our society.”
Zelenskyy believes that the key compromise aspects that Ukraine is willing to accept were outlined in the framework agreement.
“We will not accept debts – this is absolutely clear to me, and I do not see them. At least, we are talking about the past. If there are any prospects, new support packages, then the US, perhaps, may set certain conditions,” the Ukrainian resident adds.
Previously, The Telegraph called the new version of the agreement on Ukrainian minerals a “document of expropriation” of Ukraine’s resources. The journalists suggested it was designed to block Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership and revert the country to a powerless role as a Russian gas and oil transit hub.
