Ukraine sanctions three Chinese companies for Russian missile production role

On 18 April, Ukraine imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies, claiming they were involved in the production of advanced Iskander missiles that Russia uses in its war against Ukraine. This action came a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that China had been supplying weapons to Russia.

While maintaining strong economic ties with Russia throughout its three-year war in Ukraine, China continues to deny any involvement in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war and seeks to project an image of neutrality.

According to the updated sanctions list published by Zelenskyy’s Office on 18 April, the targeted Chinese entities include Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, RFE/RL reports.

“Today, we have expanded our Ukrainian sanctions against nearly a hundred more entities—natural and legal persons—most of whom are involved in the production of such missiles—Iskanders—like those that struck our Kharkiv. Many of these entities are Russian, but unfortunately, some are also from China,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

On that day that Russia struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, killing one person and injuring 113, including nine children. Zelenskyy reported that one of the missiles detonated in midair over a residential neighborhood, while another struck an industrial site nearby.

The sanctions, which ban companies from doing business in Ukraine and freeze their assets there, were implemented following a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. The list includes 39 Russian citizens and 56 Russian companies, as well as one Belarusian enterprise SvitlohirskKhimVolokno.

China denies accusations

On 17 April, Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine had evidence of China supplying military goods to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery, and said more details could emerge the following week—possibly showing Chinese involvement in weapons production inside Russia.

During a press conference on 18 April, Zelenskyy claimed his government had evidence that Chinese firms were supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia and that Chinese entities were involved in weapons production on Russian soil, though he provided no supporting evidence.

China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Zelenskyy’s accusations as groundless.