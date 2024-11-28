Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Norway and Germany allocate $ 2.1 million to support energy resilience of small businesses in Ukraine

A new grant program offers Ukrainian entrepreneurs over $21,000 for energy equipment investments.
byMaria Tril
28/11/2024
2 minute read
nor-ger-
The flags of Norway and Germnay. Illustrative photo
Norway and Germany allocate $ 2.1 million to support energy resilience of small businesses in Ukraine

Norway and Germany started a grant program to bolster Ukrainian small businesses’ energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance announced

According to the ministry, the initiative will provide $2.1 million to support micro and small enterprises in acquiring energy-efficient equipment and autonomous energy solutions.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The program, implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, offers targeted financial support through four authorized banks: Ukrgazbank, Oschadbank, Sense Bank, and Bank Lviv.

According to the report, micro-enterprises can access grants up to €10,000 ($10,550) without mandatory bank credit requirements; and small businesses can receive up to €20,000 ($21,101) in grants, coupled with bank credits.

Successful project implementation could result in up to 40% credit debt reimbursement.

Business is crucial for Ukraine’s economy as it serves as a key driver for recovery and reconstruction amidst ongoing challenges from the war. The resilience of Ukrainian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, is essential for sustaining employment, fostering innovation, and integrating into global markets, thereby supporting GDP growth and economic stability in the face of adversity.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced on 26 November the provision of the critical infrastructure support to Ternopil following a Russian drone attack that severely disrupted the region’s energy systems.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts