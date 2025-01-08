Eng
Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia industrial zone kills 13, injures 18 (updated)

Devastating Russian missile strikes hit an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia as multiple explosions rocked the city
byOrysia Hrudka
08/01/2025
1 minute read
attack Zaporizhzhia 8 january
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia 8 January 2025
Russian forces launched a devastating missile attack on an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in 13 confirmed fatalities and at least 18 injuries.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, confirmed the attack, revealing the extent of the destruction caused by the Russian strike. The assault occurred around 4:15 PM local time, with subsequent explosions rocking the city in a coordinated and deliberate assault on civilian infrastructure. 13 civilians were confirmed dead. At least 18 people were wounded, with the number potentially rising. Earlier one confirmed fatality and at least six injuries were reported.

Fedorov urgently warned residents to remain in safe locations, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the attack and the potential for further strikes. Air Force warnings had previously indicated potential missile launches toward the city.

