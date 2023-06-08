Eight Ukrainian civilians injured in Russian missile attack

Eight Ukrainian civilians injured in Russian missile attack

On 8 June, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles. According to Head of Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets, eight civilians were injured in the strike in the Uman district of Cherkasy Oblast.

Earlier, on 28 April, a Russian missile destroyed a residential high rise in Uman, killing 23 civilians, including 5 children.

