Russia claims interception of 29 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on 15 September that it intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack targeting seven oblasts across the country.

According to the report, air defense systems shot down 15 drones over the Bryansk Oblast, five over the Kursk Oblast, four over the Smolensk Oblast, two over the Oryol Oblast, and one each over the Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov oblasts.

Smolensk Oblast Governor Vasily Anokhin said two drones were intercepted over the Roslavl and Smolensk districts. Anokhin wrote that there were reportedly no casualties or destruction.

Kyiv has not commented on the alleged drone operation. In recent months, Ukraine has increased drone strikes against Russian infrastructure and military targets, likely aiming to disrupt Russia’s invasion forces, reports say.

