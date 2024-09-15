Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia claims interception of 29 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

The Russian military reports neutralizing a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, with air defenses active in regions across a 1,034.4 kilometer stretch from Bryansk to Rostov.
byMaria Tril
15/09/2024
1 minute read
smolensk
Fire after the drone attack on the Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Credit: Astra
Russia claims interception of 29 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on 15 September that it intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack targeting seven oblasts across the country.

According to the report, air defense systems shot down 15 drones over the Bryansk Oblast, five over the Kursk Oblast, four over the Smolensk Oblast, two over the Oryol Oblast, and one each over the Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov oblasts.

Smolensk Oblast Governor Vasily Anokhin said two drones were intercepted over the Roslavl and Smolensk districts. Anokhin wrote that there were reportedly no casualties or destruction.

Kyiv has not commented on the alleged drone operation. In recent months, Ukraine has increased drone strikes against Russian infrastructure and military targets, likely aiming to disrupt Russia’s invasion forces, reports say.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts