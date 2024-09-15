Ukraine downs guided missile and 10 Shahedis overnight

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a guided missile and 10 Shahed drones during a nighttime attack by Russian forces on 15 September, according to a report from the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Air Force reported that their radar units detected and tracked 17 Russian aerial targets overnight. “As a result of the air defense battle, one X-59 guided aviation missile and 10 attack UAVs were shot down,” the Air Force reported.

Russian forces launched the attack using various weapons systems. In particular, Russia struck the Odesa Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and one X-59 guided aviation missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as 14 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Air defense systems were activated in multiple oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv city. “At 11:20 pm, the Russians shelled the city with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out in an educational institution, grass was burning,” Syniehubov said.

The attack on Kharkiv also impacted a hospital, with Syniehubov noting, “At about 12:13 am, there was a hit to the ground on the territory of a hospital – the polyclinic’s windows were damaged.”

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two civilians were injured as a result of the Russian attacks, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. A 37-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the chest, while a 75-year-old woman will receive treatment at home.

The attacks caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including private homes, apartment buildings, a car wash, and a vehicle. Power lines were also affected.

