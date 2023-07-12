Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia’s city park: 18 people, including 6 children, were injured

At least 18 people, including six children, were injured during a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia today. The news was reported by Suspilne.

The injuries were caused by the fallout of a drone in a city park, leading to substantial damages. The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, updated that the number of injured reached 18, including six children.

