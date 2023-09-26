Russian air attack injures two, hits Danube port infrastructure as Ukraine downs 26/38 “kamikaze” drones

Overnight into 26 September, Russian troops launched 38 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the southeast. Ukraine’s air defense shot down 26 of the one-way attack drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Drones were sent into Odesa Oblast. The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that Ukraine’s air defense shot down most of them. The attacks damaged port infrastructure in the Izmail district, including a checkpoint building and warehouses. Around 30 trucks caught fire.

“Two drivers were injured. One received medical aid and the other was hospitalized with a severe arm injury,” Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The Operational Command South spokesperson, Nataliia Humeniuk, confirmed that Russian drones did not cross the border with Romania. But Ukrainian border guards closed the checkpoint with Romania due to the night attack on Odesa Oblast.

Russian army also shelled Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight on 26 September.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said Russia the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery and hit one of the local enterprises.

“Russian troops damaged three private houses and two outbuildings and smashed 40 solar panels in Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. No people were injured,” Lysak wrote on Telegram.

At night, Russian troops also attacked Cherkasy Oblast with Shahed explosive drones. According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, air defense forces shot down four air targets. He said Russian drones hit an infrastructure facility, there were no casualties.

On the morning of 26 September, Russia attacked Olgivka, Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson, said the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In addition, on the night of 26 September, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv Oblast. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said Ukraine’s air defense shot down six Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Debris from Russian drones caused a fire at an agricultural enterprise in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv Oblast. Rescue workers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties, according to Vitaliy Kim, the Head of the Mykolaiv Military Administration.

