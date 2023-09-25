General Staff: Russia launches air strikes to stop Ukrainian advance near Verbove

The Russian Army launched air strikes to stop the Ukrainian advance in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 25 September 2023.

On 25 September, Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa in southern Ukraine with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two P-800 Oniks missiles, and 19 Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 11 Kalibr cruise missiles and all 19 Shahed kamikaze drones, the General Staff reported.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched 57 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 40 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 17 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes near Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Piatykhatky, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks near Klishchiyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Pivnichne in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 25 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian attacks near Mariyinka. The Russian Army tried to regain the lost ground near Novomykhailivka but was unsuccessful, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Mariyinka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Kurakhove.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Novobakhmutivka, Keramik, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sievierne and Orlivka.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Nadiya, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Vasiukivka in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled 15 towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Zarichne, Dibrova, Fedorivka and Nykyforivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vodiane, Novoukrainka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force conducted air strikes near Leonivka in the Chernihiv Oblast and Popivka and Ponomarenky in the Sumy Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Kliusy, Bleshnia, Hremiachka, Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv Oblast; Bila Bereza, Volfine, Myropillia, Riasne, Poznia in the Sumy Oblast; and Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Nesterne, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force carried out air strikes near Beryslav, Odradokamiyanka, Olhivka, and Lvove in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Kherson, Tokarivka, and Antonivka in the Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment and one strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed nine Russian artillery systems, one area of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare station, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

