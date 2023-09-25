SOF: Russia Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Ukrainian strike on Navy HQ in Crimea

In a 25 September Telegram post on its operations, the Special Operations Force (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces updated that 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, were killed in the air attack on Russian navy headquarters in occupied Sevastopol. As per the SOF, irreversible losses among Russian personnel amounted to 62 in the earlier attack on a Russian warship.

Ukraine struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet command’s headquarters in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on 22 September. About a week earlier, on 13 September, Ukrainian missiles destroyed Russia’s Minsk landing ship and Rostov-na-Donu submarine in the Sevastopol shipyard.

“Taking into account the fact that the Minsk battleship was set to set off for combat duty on the next day, the personnel were present at the battleship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupants,” the Special Operations Force reported.

According to the report, the attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s HQ killed 34 Russian officers, “including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Another 105 occupants were wounded. The headquarters building is beyond repair.”

Previously, some unconfirmed reports suggested that the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, might had been injured or killed in the attack on the headquarters.

Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed his agency did not have information regarding Sokolov’s condition.

