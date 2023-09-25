Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

SOF: Russia Black Sea Fleet commander killed in Ukrainian strike on Navy HQ in Crimea

A recent Ukrainian attack on Russia’s naval HQ in Crimea killed the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet’s commander and 33 other Russian officers, as per Ukraine’s SOF.
byYuri Zoria
25/09/2023
Satellite image of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters smoking in occupied Sevastopol after a Ukrainian attack on 22 September 2023. Image: Planet Labs
In a 25 September Telegram post on its operations, the Special Operations Force (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces updated that 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, were killed in the air attack on Russian navy headquarters in occupied Sevastopol. As per the SOF, irreversible losses among Russian personnel amounted to 62 in the earlier attack on a Russian warship.

Operation Crab Trap: Ukrainian military gives some details on Sevastopol Russian Navy HQ attack

Ukraine struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet command’s headquarters in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on 22 September. About a week earlier, on 13 September, Ukrainian missiles destroyed Russia’s Minsk landing ship and Rostov-na-Donu submarine in the Sevastopol shipyard.

“Taking into account the fact that the Minsk battleship was set to set off for combat duty on the next day, the personnel were present at the battleship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupants,” the Special Operations Force reported.

According to the report, the attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s HQ killed 34 Russian officers, “including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Another 105 occupants were wounded. The headquarters building is beyond repair.”

Previously, some unconfirmed reports suggested that the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, might had been injured or killed in the attack on the headquarters.

Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed his agency did not have information regarding Sokolov’s condition.

Read also:

 

 

