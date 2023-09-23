Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Operation Crab Trap: Ukrainian military gives some details on Sevastopol Russian Navy HQ attack

Ukraine’s SOF says their operation Crab Trap enabled the missile strike on Russian Navy HQ in Crimea, while the Ukrainian spy chief claims the strike injured two Russian generals.
byYuri Zoria
23/09/2023
2 minute read
Russian black sea fleet HQ in occupied Crimea
Russian Black Sea fleet HQ in occupied Sevastopol after a missile strike. Photo: telegram Крым реалии
The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces (SOF) said their “daring and painstaking work” made it possible to hit Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters “on time and accurately” on 22 September during a meeting of the Russian Navy’s leadership in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces hit Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in two-stage air attack

In the operation codenamed Crab Trap, the SOF says it transmitted the data to the Air Force for strikes.

“The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible, and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including the senior leadership of the fleet,” the SOF wrote on Telegram.

In his commentary to the Ukrainian Service of the Voice of America, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) chief, said the attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s HQ killed at least nine and wounded 16 troops, with Russian generals among them. 

“Among the wounded is the group’s commander, Colonel General (Oleksandr) Romanchuk, who is in a severe condition. The chief of staff, Lieutenant General (Oleh) Tsekov, is unconscious. The number of injured regular servicemen who are not staff members is still being established. These are soldiers on duty, security guards, and so on,” Budanov told Voice of America.

Oleksandr Romanchuk is the commander of the grouping of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector, promoted to colonel general in 2023. Lieutenant General Oleh Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Coastal Forces of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy.

At the same time, Budanov did not confirm reports of the alleged death of Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander, as the HUR does not have data on his condition so far.

Read also:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

