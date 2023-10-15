Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

General Staff: 60 Battles on Frontline in Past Day

More than 100 towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.
Euheniia Martyniuk
15/10/2023
Photo: General Staff of Ukraine via Facebook
On 14 October, there were about 60 battles on the frontline, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in its morning update. The Russians launched two missiles and conducted 43 airstrikes and 59 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

More than 100 towns and villages in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts have come under Russian artillery fire, with some also subjected to airstrikes.

Ukrainian forces maintain their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the enemy and consolidating their positions.

The Russians continued unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Avdiivka. In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks around Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske.

The Russians failed to retake lost territory near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia oblast. The Ukrainian defense forces are advancing on Melitopol, inflicting losses on Russian occupying forces and exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 airstrikes against Russian troops, weapon and equipment concentrations, and two airstrikes against anti-aircraft systems.

Ukrainian missile forces also struck a Russian command post, two artillery systems, and a concentration of troops, weapons, and military equipment.

