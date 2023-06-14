Russian army falls back to defensive positions along entire front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Ukraine’s General Staff

Credit: Ukraine's General Staff

Within the last 24 hours, Russian troops have been forced to conduct strictly defensive operations along the entire front line in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 14 June 2023.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment over the day, according to the General Staff.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s missile and artillery units struck 11 areas of manpower concentration, an anti-aircraft missile system, and three Russian electronic warfare stations, the General Staff reported.

At the same time, the Russians carried out 37 air strikes and fired 32 missile attacks on Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas along the entire frontline in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The Russian army continues to focus its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy fighting goes on, with 39 combat engagements taking place over the last day, the General Staff reported. In the Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka sectors, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations over the day, according to the General Staff. In the Mariyinka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks near the city of Mariyinka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors (northwestern Ukraine) remained unchanged, according to the General Staff. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Drills of Russian and Belarusian units continue at training grounds in Belarus.

In other areas, the Russian forces carried out numerous air, artillery, and mortar attacks on Ukrainian settlements, according to the General Staff.

On the Siverskyy and Slobozhanskyy directions (northern and eastern parts of Ukraine), the Russian forces conducted air strikes on the settlements of Horky in Chernihiv Oblast and Budarky and Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast during the day. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell residential areas in Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast.

On the southern front in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, the Russian forces used artillery to shell the following Ukrainian settlements: Zelene Pole, Novopil, Neskuchne, Novyy Komar, and Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaypole, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Yehorivka, Huliaypolske, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiriya, Omelnyk, Stepove, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Novoivanivka, Stepove, Zherebianky, Piyatykhatky, and Kamiyanske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Tags: General Staff, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023, Ukrainian Army, Zaporizhia Oblast