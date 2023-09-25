British intel: Failed Russian counterattacks underscore minimal offensive capability

In its 25 September intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry revealed Russian forces’ unsuccessful counteractions against advancing Ukrainian troops at Zaporizhzhia’s Orikhiv and Donetsk’s Bakhmut areas, emphasizing serious operational deficiencies and low morale impacting Russia’s offensive efforts in the ongoing all-out war.
The ministry tweeted:
- Over the last week, Russian forces have made a concerted effort to conduct local counter attacks against advancing Ukrainian forces in both the Orikhiv and Bakhmut sectors. In both areas, Ukrainian forces have defeated the Russian attacks and maintained their hold on recently liberated territory.
- Comments posted by the Russian military community suggest extreme disillusionment amongst those involved in these counter attacks, especially near Bakhmut, with reports of ‘ill-conceived’ advances, lack of artillery support, and heavy casualties.
- Over the last nine months, the Russian force in Ukraine has proved itself capable of conducting stalwart defensive operations. However, it continues to display only minimal capability on the offensive. Commanders struggle to orchestrate complex joint effects, to concentrate sufficient artillery ammunition, and to maintain high morale and offensive spirit.
