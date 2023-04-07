Russian troops advanced nearly 1 km in the city of Bakhmut

Ground control in Bakhmut on 3 April and 6 April 2023.

Russia has likely made further gains in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donbas, advancing into the city center and seizing the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, the UK intelligence informs. The frontline city of Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of 70,000, has been the main goal of Russian repeating massive attacks since November 2022.

The information about recent Russian gains corresponds to the Russian claims, also reflected in the recent update of the DeepState map. Russia has likely advanced for nearly 1 kilometer in the city center on 3-6 April 2023 after a month of the almost stalled frontline in the city. Ukraine’s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened, the UK Intelligence added.

As was reported earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine would be holding Bakhmut until it is reasonable from the military point of view to deplete Russian forces. President Zelenskyy also said on 6 April that Ukraine won’t withdraw from Bakhmut now but may if there is a threat of encirclement.

Tags: Bakhmut, Donbas war (2014-present), Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)