General Staff: Russian counterattacks on eastern and southern fronts fail

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian counterattacks on the eastern front, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 1 October 2023.

On 1 October, Russia struck Ukraine, using about 30 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the southern, southeastern, and northern directions. Ukraine’s Air defense destroyed 16 Russian Shahed drones, the General Staff reported.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched eight missile strikes and 72 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 20 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 30 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Novopavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army failed to regain lost ground near Andriyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kostiantynivka. More than 20 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, and New York in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novomykhailivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Pobieda, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Vesele, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force carried out an air strike near Avdiyivka. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Novoselivka, Stepove, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Sievierne.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near Makiyivka in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Nove, Terny, Spirne, Vyiymka, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than ten towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Verkhniekamiyanske, Vyiymka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian army did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Novodonetske, Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force conducted air strikes near Hatyshche and Zemlianky in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 35 settlements, including Senkivka in the Chernihiv Oblast; Stepne, Volodymyrivka, Khotyn, Stepok, Pokrovka, and Riasne in the Sumy Oblast; and Odnradne, Dvorichanske, Krasne, and Pershe in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force carried out air strikes near Beryslav, Kozatske, Vysoke, and Olhivka in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over 15 settlements, including Kherson and Stanislav in the Kherson Oblast and Solonchaky in the Mykolayiv Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, a command post, an ammunition depot, and 16 artillery systems, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

