General Staff: Russian troops try to encircle Avdiivka

Russia continued its offensive in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), trying to advance north and south of Avdiivka, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 21 October 2023.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Russian army suffered heavy casualties over the past 24 hours during its offensive operations, losing 55 armored vehicles and 16 tanks.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched four missile strikes and 33 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops used multiple rocket launchers to shell the positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 24 times, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 68 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult, the General Staff reported.

A Ukrainian soldier hits a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with a Swedish Carl Gustaf M4 anti-tank weapon near Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine). 🎥https://t.co/US5gwi5CGw pic.twitter.com/gbmuFc39cR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 21, 2023

In the Avdiivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations with air support in the vicinities of Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke, Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), the General Staff reported.

Russian troops continue offensive operations in the Avdiivka sector, trying to encircle Avdiivka from the northeast and southwest. Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks near Avdiivka. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Novokalynove.

The Russian army shelled Avdiivka using heavy artillery. Apart from Avdiyivka, the Russians shelled over 15 towns in the Avdiyivka sector of the eastern front, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sievierne, and Pervomaiske.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled over ten Russian attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and near Nadiya in the Luhansk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinities of Vasiukivka and Andriivka, which the Ukrainian Army liberated in September 2023. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes in the vicinities of Klishchiivka and New York in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the vicinities of Mariinka, Krsnohorivka, and Pobieda, the General Staff reported. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in that area.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts), Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), in the Serebryanske forestry, and near Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), according to the General Staff.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, and Prechistivka (Donetsk Oblast).

American-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of Ukraine's Armed Forces at work near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine). 🎥UNIAN pic.twitter.com/pBwuVCNwz5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 21, 2023

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), the General Staff reported. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and shelled over 20 towns and villages.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes in the vicinities of Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast). The settlements of Sadove, Stanislav (Kherson Oblast), and the city of Kherson came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

At the same time, The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 12 air strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed two areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, five artillery systems, a command post, an ammunition depot, a radar station, and an air defense missile system, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Related: