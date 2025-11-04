Ukrainian FP-2 drone carrying 105kg warhead eliminates Rubikon officers in occupied Avdiivka

No fortress of the Russian occupier is beyond reach. The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, also known as HUR, has reported its soldiers discovered the base of Russian invaders belonging to the most elite and secretive drone Rubikon center in Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The city fell under Russian control in 2014.

What Russia’s propaganda called a “liberation” was, in reality, destruction. Almost no buildings remain intact in Avdiivka, and out of a pre-war population of 32,000, only about 1,000 residents are left in the city, as per Suspilne.

The Rubikon unit specializes in the use of unmanned systems, including combat drones, during Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine. It is considered one of the most effective and combat-ready structures of the Russian army.

How Rubikon hunts skies over Ukraine

The unit has a clear internal structure, with individual teams specializing in different tasks:

countering night bombers

combating Ukrainian reconnaissance drones

using FPV and Molniya strike drones

conducting electronic reconnaissance to locate Ukrainian UAVs and their operators.

Experts note that Rubikon’s distinctive feature is its advanced electronic reconnaissance capability, allowing it to effectively detect Ukrainian drones and their operators, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ukraine's HUR itself is also calling the unit one of the most capable structures of the Russian occupation forces, one on which the aggressor state spends significant resources.

The FP-2 drone turns Russian stronghold into smoking crater

Using precise coordinates of Russia's position, Ukrainian intelligence operators skillfully directed an FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead, toward the Russian target amid dense urban terrain.

The new FP-2 strike drone, designed for targeting frontline positions, was presented by the Ukrainian company Fire Point in early September.

Structurally, the FP-2 is similar to its predecessor, the long-range FP-1, which Ukrainian forces have already used for strikes deep in Russian territory. However, the FP-2 has a shorter range of 200 kilometers, compared to 1,400 for the FP-1, but carries a much heavier warhead.

As a result of the strike, Ukrainian intelligence eliminated Russian officers and drone operators from the Rubikon unit who were inside the headquarters.