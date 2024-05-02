Eng
Esp

Russian missile strikes Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s top courier, in Odesa, injuring 13 amid blazing inferno

Nova Poshta said none of their employees were injured or killed.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
02/05/2024
2 minute read
A Nova Poshta sorting depot in Odesa ablaze following a Russian missile strike.
A Russian ballistic missile struck a sorting depot and a branch of Nova Poshta, a major Ukrainian logistics and courier company, in Odesa. 

“At least 13 people are known to be injured so far. There is a powerful fire at the impact site,” Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Nova Poshta confirmed that while their facilities were hit, none of their employees were reported injured or killed. All 18 people who were on duty managed to hide in the bomb shelter.

In a statement on Facebook, the Nova Poshta press service reassured their customers, stating, “The estimated value of all parcels destroyed as a result of the strike will be fully compensated to the clients. We will contact all recipients tomorrow.”

This attack comes just days after another Russian strike on Odesa on the night of 30 April, which involved ballistic missiles and resulted in the death of three people and the injury of three others.

The city had also been targeted on 29 April, when a Russian strike claimed the lives of six people and injured over 30, including two children and a pregnant woman. During this attack, the “Harry Potter Castle,” a palace for students of the Odesa Law Academy, was engulfed in flames. The building is also known as the residence of an ally of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych ousted following the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, Serhiy Kivalov.



