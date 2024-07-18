Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine suspended transit of oil from Lukoil

In particular, Slovak oil transportation operator Transpetrol said on Thursday 18 July that deliveries from Lukoil have stopped, but deliveries from other Russian exporters are coming in.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/07/2024
2 minute read
Russian oil company Lukoil. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Russian oil company Lukoil. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine suspended transit of oil from Lukoil

Slovakia and Hungary said they had stopped receiving oil from Russia’s Lukoil after Ukrainian sanctions against it intensified.

As reported by European Pravda.

Both Slovakia and Hungary said they continue to receive oil from other Russian suppliers, but not from Lukoil.

In particular, Slovak oil transportation operator Transpetrol said on Thursday 18 July that deliveries from Lukoil have stopped, but deliveries from other Russian exporters are coming in.

The Slovak Ministry of Economy said the move would affect the Bratislava-based Slovnaft oil refinery.

“According to the information we have received from Transpetrol, Russian oil supplies to Slovakia have not been stopped. The information from Slovnaft indicates that the problem only concerns supplies from a specific supplier, the Russian company Lukoil,” the TASR news agency quoted spokeswoman Maria Pavlusik of the Slovak Ministry of Economy as saying.

A prolonged supply shortage could negatively affect the operation of the Bratislava refinery. Despite a gradual switch to alternative suppliers, two-thirds of the oil it processes is still of Russian origin.

The Slovak Ministry of Economy added that although Lukoil provided part of the supplies for Slovnaft, it secured Russian oil supplies from another supplier and also ordered oil from alternative sources. “Despite this, the ministry has paid attention to the problem and is actively working on its solution together with Ukrainian partners,” Pavlusik added.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that crude oil is no longer supplied by Lukoil through Ukraine.

“There is now a legal situation in Ukraine according to which Lukoil does not deliver to Hungary. We are now working on a legal solution,” Szijjarto told reporters after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lukoil was under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited – they concerned only withdrawal of capital, restriction of trade operations and prohibition of participation in privatization or lease of state property. In June 2024, sanctions were significantly expanded, adding, in particular, a ban on transit.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts