Drone commander of Ukraine: We may even surpass Russia in number of drones

“We are obviously better at choosing drones and maneuvering. We have more than 165 developments of various types that are being tested and used on the battlefield,” the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/07/2024
2 minute read
Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, said that the Ukrainian army is not losing in terms of the number of drones, and may even be winning against Russian Armed Forces, being able to surpass them in quantity.

As revealed by the commander during an interview with Armiya Inform.

“In these two quarters alone, we have already delivered 6 times more drones to the troops than in the entire last year. This is a joint victory of both the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense,” the commander said.

Furthermore, the commander stated that “We are obviously better at choosing drones and maneuvering. We have more than 165 developments of various types that are being tested and used on the battlefield. We are clearly not losing in terms of the number of drones, and we may even win.”

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has previously noted that one of the most important areas is to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with modern unmanned systems of various modifications and to develop robotic platforms.

To speed up this work, a new type of troops was formed: Unmanned Systems Forces. Ukraine became the first country to create the newest branch of the military.

As reported, the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned to be staffed by 20 percent by experienced commanders from combat units and by another 80 percent through recruitment.

