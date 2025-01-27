Ukrainian border guards down 300 Russian drones as Moscow probes border weak points

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, reported that as Ukraine’s border with Russia is extensive, stretching 1,974.05 kilometers of land, Russian forces are actively seeking new routes to launch drones deeper into Ukrainian territory through the most unprotected parts of the border, according to UkrInform.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to Demchenko, Ukrainian mobile fire teams, including Border Guard Service units, are working to intercept and destroy drones launched along these new routes.

“To date, mobile fire teams of the State Border Guard Service have shot down more than 300 Russian drones during the war. These include both strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Most of them are Shaheds, and most were neutralized over the past year,” Demchenko said.

He also noted that during drone attacks on Ukrainian territory, Russian forces frequently use decoys to divert the attention of primary air defense systems.

“Along the border with Belarus, such incidents are far less frequent. Most drone incursions come from Russian territory, particularly in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions. The Russians are also actively launching aerial attacks or diversionary drones along the southern axis,” he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that from 20 to 26 January, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted more than 500 Russian drones.

The interception breakdown includes two guided air missiles, 375 Shahed-type long-range one-way-attack drones, 71 reconnaissance UAVs, and 59 UAVs of various other types.

