Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian border guards down 300 Russian drones as Moscow probes border weak points

Russian forces are seeking vulnerable points along Ukraine’s 1,974-kilometer border to launch drone strikes deeper into territory, while deploying decoys to overwhelm air defenses.
byOlena Mukhina
27/01/2025
2 minute read
ukraine's air defenses downed 24/25 russia's shahed drones force says ukrainian anti-air mobile fire group facebook/генеральний штаб зсу
Ukrainian anti-air mobile fire group. Photo: Facebook/Генеральний штаб ЗСУ.
Ukrainian border guards down 300 Russian drones as Moscow probes border weak points

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, reported that as Ukraine’s border with Russia is extensive, stretching 1,974.05 kilometers of land, Russian forces are actively seeking new routes to launch drones deeper into Ukrainian territory through the most unprotected parts of the border, according to UkrInform.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to Demchenko, Ukrainian mobile fire teams, including Border Guard Service units, are working to intercept and destroy drones launched along these new routes.

“To date, mobile fire teams of the State Border Guard Service have shot down more than 300 Russian drones during the war. These include both strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Most of them are Shaheds, and most were neutralized over the past year,” Demchenko said.

He also noted that during drone attacks on Ukrainian territory, Russian forces frequently use decoys to divert the attention of primary air defense systems.

“Along the border with Belarus, such incidents are far less frequent. Most drone incursions come from Russian territory, particularly in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions. The Russians are also actively launching aerial attacks or diversionary drones along the southern axis,” he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that from 20 to 26 January, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted more than 500 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defenses down over 500 Russian drones over week

The interception breakdown includes two guided air missiles, 375 Shahed-type long-range one-way-attack drones, 71 reconnaissance UAVs, and 59 UAVs of various other types.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts