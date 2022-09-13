Russians left Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, but Ukrainian military haven’t yet entered the city – Luhansk Oblast Head Serhii Haidai

Around Liman, Donetsk Oblast, according to him, fighting is still going on.

Haidai believes that a large-scale de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast will begin from Kreminna and Svatove. He says Ukraine’s main strikes will be in the area of these cities, where the Russians have already begun to concentrate their equipment.

The Luhansk Oblast Head says that today the Russian troops have left Kreminna and local partisans have raised the Ukrainian flag over the city. “The situation in Starobilsk is somewhat similar,” Haidai says.

He also noted that Russians first fled Svatovo, but returned after a while.

There is a shortage of fuel in the occupied territories due to the large-scale escape of the invaders and collaborators, Haidai noted. Euromaidan Press can confirm the shortage of fuel in the parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts occupied since 2014 as local residents from both Donetsk and Luhansk have been reporting the lack of fuel for several days now.