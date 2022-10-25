Ukrainian troops destroyed three Russian strike helicopters in Kherson Oblast – Air Force Command

Today October 24, Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian strike helicopters Ka-52 within half an hour, from 13:00 to 13:30, in Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav district, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported. Units of the Odesa and Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades of the Air Command South of the Air Force destroyed them in Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.
Around 21:30, Russia lost its third Ka-52 today, the Air Force Command reported. A unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South shot it down also in Beryslav district.
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 245 helicopters as of the morning of 24 October.
Read also:
- Ukraine liberates four villages in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts – General Staff
- Motor Sich president charged with treason after Ukrainian engines found in Russian helicopters
- Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 16 Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast last night
- Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 2nd Russia’s attack helicopter on Oct 22
- Russian Ka-52 strike helicopter shot down in Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian military