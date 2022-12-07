Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 17 Russian drones on Dec 6 – Ukraine’s General Staff

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.
According to the December 7 morning report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the country’s air defenses shot down at least 14 Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops over the previous day:
“Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 type attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV, and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified,” the report reads.
Last night Russia attacked two central-Ukrainian oblasts, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, damaging homes and injuring civilians. The Shahed-type Iranian drones earlier not seen for some time augmented the missile and rocket attacks.
The authorities of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts reported that last night Ukrainian air defense units destroyed six and eight Russian-launched UAVs respectively:
Air defenses shot down all 8 drones. 7 MLRS rockets landed in Marhanets and Nikopol communities damaging up to 10 detached homes, a shop, college. No injuries https://t.co/HgO213IffR pic.twitter.com/xLN31AZ414
