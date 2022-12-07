Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 17 Russian drones on Dec 6 – Ukraine’s General Staff

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 17 Russian drones on Dec 6 – Ukraine’s General Staff

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor. 

Latest news Ukraine

According to the December 7 morning report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the country’s air defenses shot down at least 14 Iranian-made kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops over the previous day:

“Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 type attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV, and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified,” the report reads.

Iranian Shahed drones are ineffective in cold weather, says Ukraine

Last night Russia attacked two central-Ukrainian oblasts, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, damaging homes and injuring civilians. The Shahed-type Iranian drones earlier not seen for some time augmented the missile and rocket attacks.

The authorities of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts reported that last night Ukrainian air defense units destroyed six and eight Russian-launched UAVs respectively:

More than 30 Western components found in Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – investigation

Russia destroys mail depot with Shahed drones in central-Ukrainian Dnipro

The Iranian Shahed-136 drone has virtually all foreign elements, some manufactured after February 24 – Intelligence

Ukraine downed 19 more Shahed drones as Russian air attacks continue

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags