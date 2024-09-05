Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Romania plans to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The transfer is part of a broader commitment by NATO to provide Ukraine with advanced defensive equipment to counter Russia’s aerial attacks.
byOlena Mukhina
05/09/2024
2 minute read
A Patriot system. Credit: Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Romania plans to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree allowing the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine, as stated on his website.

Now, the Romanian government needs to approve the law on implementing the “Ground-Based Air Defense Potential” permitting the system to Kyiv.

Since the beginning of summer 2024, Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to provide additional Patriot systems and other air defense means to defend its infrastructure against Russian attacks.

From the first months of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various air defense systems, but only a US-made Patriot system can intercept all Russian targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles, Babel informs.

Ex-Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba many times called on foreign partners to provide Ukraine with 5-7 Patriot systems, stating that this number is the bare minimum. For the complete protection of Ukraine’s airspace, 25 Patriot systems are needed.

In June, Bucharest announced it would transfer one of its two Patriot systems to Ukraine if its allies replaced it with similar air defenses. The “Romanian” Patriot is part of the air defense equipment NATO countries have pledged to send to Ukraine.

Romania’s Defense Ministry noted that it would supply one of the seven systems of 3+ modifications purchased from the US. It is the most modern version of Patriots, used by the US and nearly 20 other NATO allies.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts