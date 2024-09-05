Romania plans to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree allowing the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine, as stated on his website.

Now, the Romanian government needs to approve the law on implementing the “Ground-Based Air Defense Potential” permitting the system to Kyiv.

Since the beginning of summer 2024, Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to provide additional Patriot systems and other air defense means to defend its infrastructure against Russian attacks.

From the first months of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various air defense systems, but only a US-made Patriot system can intercept all Russian targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles, Babel informs.

Ex-Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba many times called on foreign partners to provide Ukraine with 5-7 Patriot systems, stating that this number is the bare minimum. For the complete protection of Ukraine’s airspace, 25 Patriot systems are needed.

In June, Bucharest announced it would transfer one of its two Patriot systems to Ukraine if its allies replaced it with similar air defenses. The “Romanian” Patriot is part of the air defense equipment NATO countries have pledged to send to Ukraine.

Romania’s Defense Ministry noted that it would supply one of the seven systems of 3+ modifications purchased from the US. It is the most modern version of Patriots, used by the US and nearly 20 other NATO allies.

Related: