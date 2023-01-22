Slovakia to send air defense system Patriot to Ukraine – Corriere della Sera

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Photo: Wikipedia
Slovakia will provide Ukraine with a surface-to-air missile system Patriot if Italy supplies Slovakia with SAMP/T anti-aircraft system, according to Corriere della Sera.
Italy’s government considers handing Slovakia one of its anti-aircraft systems SAMP/T, which was jointly developed by France and Italy, Corriera della Sera reports. Slovakia intends to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense with a missile system Patriot, but needs an adequate replacement.
Currently, Slovakia and Italy are in the process of finalizing the delivery of SAMP/T anti-aircraft system, according to Corriere della Sera.
Moreover, Italy and France plan to send SAMP/T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on 21 January. SAMP/T is considered a highly effective system for defense against fighter jets and missiles.
