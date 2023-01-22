Slovakia to send air defense system Patriot to Ukraine – Corriere della Sera

Patriot

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Photo: Wikipedia 

Latest news Ukraine

Slovakia will provide Ukraine with a surface-to-air missile system Patriot if Italy supplies Slovakia with SAMP/T anti-aircraft system, according to Corriere della Sera.

Italy’s government considers handing Slovakia one of its anti-aircraft systems SAMP/T, which was jointly developed by France and Italy, Corriera della Sera reports. Slovakia intends to help Ukraine strengthen its air defense with a missile system Patriot, but needs an adequate replacement.

Currently, Slovakia and Italy are in the process of finalizing the delivery of SAMP/T anti-aircraft system, according to Corriere della Sera.

Moreover, Italy and France plan to send SAMP/T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on 21 January. SAMP/T is considered a highly effective system for defense against fighter jets and missiles.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags