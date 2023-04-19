Patriot missile defense systems from two more countries arrive in Ukraine

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, announced in a Telegram post that Patriot missile defense systems from the US, the Netherlands, and Germany have arrived in Ukraine. These systems are expected to help protect against Russian cruise missiles and UAV attacks. Pavliuk thanked the partner countries for significantly strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Ukraine's Defense Minister expressed his gratitude to the🇺🇸American,🇩🇪German, and🇳🇱Dutch people for the Patriot air defense system. He confirms that they arrived in Ukraine. https://t.co/WBP28Od6hW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 19, 2023

The US first announced the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine in December 2022 as part of the regular military assistance package. Additionally, the Netherlands also announced the delivery of Patriot missile defense systems and missiles to Ukraine.

In late March, Ukrainian military personnel completed training on the Patriot missile defense system in the US, earlier than expected.

Tags: air defense, Patriot, weapons supply