Russia destroys mail depot with Shahed drones in central-Ukrainian Dnipro

A depot of Ukrainian mail and delivery service Nova Poshta in the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro was destroyed by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones overnight into 10 November, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko informed.

Photos of the destroyed Nova Poshta depot from Reznichenko’s Telegram

Four men were injured.As well, Russia hit Nikopol and nearly Ing Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with heavy artillery and MLRS, injuring a 80-year old woman and destroying houses and power infrastructure.