US to send eight NASAMS air-defense systems to Ukraine; two will be deployed soon – Pentagon

Speaking at a briefing, a senior US Defense Official stated that the United States has promised to provide Ukraine with a total of eight NASAMS air defense systems, and two of them will be deployed in Ukraine soon.

“The United States has already provided 1,400 Stingers, which is short range air defense, and our allies and partners have also provided considerable numbers of short range air defense systems. The US have also committed eight NASAMS and associated munitions, and two of those will be in Ukraine in the very near future, with six more to be provided later. We also have committed to a suite of counter-unmanned aerial systems, including the VAMPIRE system and other radar systems, since we know that the UAS threat is also a serious threat right now,” the official said.

He also said that a number of countries have committed munitions for NASAMS and named some other air defense systems that Ukraine is getting:

a S-300 system from Slovakia

4 IRIS-T systems from Germany

a HAWK system from Spain

“a host of donations of Soviet-type air defense systems that are still coming”

Earlier,Greg Hayes, the CEO of the company making the NASAMS for Ukraine on behalf of the Pentagon, Raytheon Technologies, said that two NASAMS units are already in Ukraine.

Tags: NASAMS, USA