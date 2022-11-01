Russia to possibly place Iranian missiles in Belarus – Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia plans to deploy the ballistic missiles that will be supplied by Iran along Ukraine’s northern borders, Ukraine’s spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force said during a briefing.

He said that from this location, Russia can threaten the whole of Ukraine with these missiles. The ballistic missiles Russia will get from Iran have ranges of 300 and 700 km. He also said that Russians want to purchase Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Iran, as the Russian stocks of these missiles have already been depleted and they are using up their emergency reserves.

Ihnat underlined that it will be difficult for Ukraine to shoot them down, as it has anti-air defense, not anti-missile defense.

Western defense officials have said that Iran plans to supply 1000 ballistic missiles to Ukraine by the end of 2022.

